Suspected gunman arrested after deadly Murray County house party shooting

article

Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and deputies have arrested a suspect in a deadly double shooting over the weekend in Murray County.

The Murray County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded around 2 a.m. on Sunday to a disturbance call along Sexton Road in the southern portion of the county.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Jeffrey Tyler Ray of Rydal and an unidentified victim were shot at an outdoor house party.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital in neighboring Gordon County. Ray later died from his injuries. The other victim, who police say was shot in the face, was treated for his injuries.

After an investigation, officials say they identified the gunman as 25-year-old Calhoun resident Anthony Wilkinson.

He's now in custody charged with aggravated assault and felony murder.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Murray County Sheriff's Office at 706-695-4592 or the GBI Tip Line at 800-597-8477.