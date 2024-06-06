Suspected gang member wanted for murder arrested in Gwinnett County

article

An accused gang member wanted on murder charges is now in custody in Gwinnett County.

Officials say members of the Gwinnett County Fugitive Unit arrested Alexis Coria, a known member of the Surenos gang, on Wednesday.

According to authorities, Coria was wanted in the county on charges that included malice murder, felony murder, and two counts of aggravated assault.

After searching for Coria for days, investigators found him leaving an address in Dunwoody in a Honda Accord.

Officers continued to monitor Coria until he entered Acworth. There, police stopped his vehicle and took him into custody.

(Gwinnett County Police Department)

Investigators have not shared details about what murder Coria is allegedly connected with.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Gwinnett County Police Department's Tip Line at (770) 619-6655.