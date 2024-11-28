Man caught trying to steal cars from Atlanta airport's rental center, police say

article

Atlanta police have arrested a man suspected of multiple car thefts at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Officers say that on Monday, an officer was patrolling the Rental Car Center at the Atlanta airport when he was alerted to a man who was prowling nearby.

The officer quickly responded and located the man, identified as 28-year-old Jaquavious Crenshaw.

Investigators believe Crenshaw had stolen a Kia Forte and Sorento from the Rental Car Center the day before and had attempted to steal an Audi A6, but was stopped by a security barrier.

On the officer's body cam footage, he showed Crenshaw a security photo taken the day before of his reportedly at the Rental Car Center.

"Who's that dude here?" the officer asked.

"Uh, yeah, that's me," Crenshaw admits.

Crenshaw was taken to the Fulton County Jail and charged with theft by taking (automobile), theft by taking (key fob), prowling, and entering an automobile.

Investigators say Crenshaw had been previously arrested for auto thefts two times - one of which happened at the same Rental Car Center in 2022.

Increased auto thefts at the Atlanta airport

Atlanta police say they have been dealing with a spike in vehicle thefts at Hartsfield-Jackson.

Over 300 cars have reportedly been stolen from airport parking lots this year - more than triple what was reported in 2023.

In response, airport officials have introduced measures to combat the thefts. Time limits for drivers in parking decks without paying have been reduced to 15 minutes. Anti-tailgating equipment is being tested, additional cameras and personnel are in place, and motorbikes will soon be deployed.

With upgraded cameras and anti-tailgating equipment set to be implemented soon, officials are hopeful the theft numbers will start to decline.