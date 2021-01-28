Knife wielding suspect robs store, police investigating

Atlanta police are searching for the knife-wielding suspect connected to a string of robberies.

A store employee told police a male brandishing a knife, entered the store located in the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW on January 3. The suspect stole several items, authorities confirmed.

According to investigators, the male suspect was accompanied by a female suspect. When an employee tried to confront the suspect, he pulled out a knife and left the location in a white sedan.

No employees were injured during the incident, police say.

An investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters do not have to give their name to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

