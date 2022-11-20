Suspect wounded when traffic stop leads to deputy-involved shooting, Paulding County Sheriff's Office says

article

Law enforcement in Paulding County said a traffic stop led to a shooting involving deputies and a car chase on Sunday. A suspect was shot during the incident, officials said.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is in the hospital with at least one gunshot wound, and no deputies were injured.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said the incident began with a traffic stop at around 9:54 a.m. at the intersection of Macland Road and Bobo Road. A statement from the sheriff's office said gunfire erupted between law enforcement and the suspect when deputies performed a traffic stop on the suspect's car.

A car chase ensued and ended on West Memorial Drive next to a furniture store in Dallas, officials said. There was more gunfire before the suspect was arrested and rushed to a hospital, according to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.

Police partially shut down Bobo Road at Macland Road "until further notice." The intersection is east of Dallas.

Police haven't identified the suspect or explained what led to the traffic stop.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office called the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the deputy-involved shooting.

