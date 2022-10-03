Suspect wanted in Holly Springs hit-and-run

article

The Holly Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating the suspect in a hit-and-run accident.

The suspect, an adult male, is wanted in connection to an accident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Holly Springs Parkway and Palm Street on September 26.

According to police, the suspect was driving a stolen truck when the incident took place. He left the scene on foot.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Holly Springs Police at 770-345-5537.