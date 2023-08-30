Suspect wanted for two deadly April shootings in northwest Atlanta

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect wanted in connection to two dealing shootings that happened in northwest Atlanta in April.

On the morning of April 20, officers were called to the 2000 block of Main Street NW to a report of a person shot. When they arrived they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

That same morning, as police were handling the first incident, a second call came in about a male shot in the 2400 block of Abner Terrace NW. At that scene, officers found the victim and had him taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators later determined the shootings were related. They say three people were responsible for the shootings. Fugitive investigators are now reaching out to the public to help with locating Rodreiko Russell, one of the wanted suspects in this case.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeATL.org, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.