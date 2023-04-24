Suspect swipes leaf blower from Buford Home Depot

article

Officials are looking for a man they say snatched a leaf blower from a Home Depot in Gwinnett County on April 20.

Gwinnett County Police say the man entered the store on 2120 Hamilton Creek Parkway, put an RYOBI 18V HP Brushless Blower in his shopping cart and left the hardware store without paying. The item is valued at $159.

Officers described the suspect as a white male with a colored tattoo on his left forearm. He was wearing a blue shirt with the word "DIAMOND" printed on the front, dark pants and shoes.

Anyone who may have witnessed the theft or have information about the suspects identity is asked to call detectives at 678-442-5633. Anonymous tips can be left with Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).