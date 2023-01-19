Suspect surrenders in deadly Lilburn shooting

article

A man has turned himself in this week for the murder of a 45-year-old Lilburn man earlier this month.

Miguel Rodriguez turned himself into the Gwinnett County Detention Center on Tuesday and was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Gwinnett County police say the 19-year-old man was visiting the home of Felipe Velasco located on Fox Forest Court SW in Lilburn on Jan. 14 when the two got into an argument.

Police say officers were called out to the home around 12:40 a.m. to a report of a shooting.

Velasco was rushed to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No word on when Rodriguez’s next court appearance is scheduled.