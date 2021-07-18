Suspect shot, stunned during pursuit in Bartow County

Georgia State Patrol requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation open a case into a pursuit that led to one trooper shooting a suspect and another discharging their stun gun in Bartow County.

The GBI said a trooper shot 27-year-old Aragon man Shannon Thompson during a pursuit on Friday. Thompson tried to abandon his car and escape into the woods when he was stunned and apprehended.

He's reportedly recovering from a gunshot wound to the arm at Floyd Medical Center. No injuries to the officer were reported.

Investigators said a car chase between an Aragon Police Department officer and Thompson was joined by Georgia State Patrol. The chase originated in Polk County and led into Bartow County.

A trooper disabled Thompson’s car, causing it to exit Main Street in Taylorsville.

Thompson then drove out of a field towards the trooper, who was standing in the roadway. The trooper fired several shots at the vehicle, hitting Thompson in the arm.

Thompson continued to drive away while Polk County Police Department officers, troopers and Aragon officers continued the vehicle pursuit back toward the direction of Polk County.

Thompson then collided with a trooper’s car, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch.

Thompson fled in a wooded area where a trooper discharged his Taser and arrested Thompson.

The officers and troopers provided medical attention to Thompson after finding the injury to Thompson’s arm, according to the GBI.

