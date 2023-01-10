Suspect missing in Magnolia Way shooting, police say

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Gunshot through windshield From: FOX 5 Atlanta

What started as a disagreement between two men in northwest Atlanta, ended in a shot being fired into the victim's vehicle. The suspect responsible remains at large.

Officers say the shooting took place on Magnolia Way.

Photos show the bullet that went through the windshield and into the driver's arm.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officials believe the disagreement may have been drug-related. They are still investigating the incident and looking for a suspect.