Suspect killed, no deputies hurt in an officer-involved shooting in Banks County

The Banks County Sheriff's Office said a person is dead after officer-involved shooting on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said no deputies were injured.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting happened at a home in Banks County.

The sheriff's office requested the help of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to independently look into the shooting.

