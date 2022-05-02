Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in nightclub shooting arrested when truck crashed one block away, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police arrested men involved in a shooting about one block from a Westside nightclub after receiving a report of someone firing shots outside the business Monday morning. 

Police said the call came at 4 a.m. A witness allegedly told police a man fired a gun in the air outside Republic Lounge on Brady Avenue before leaving the area with another person in Blue Dodge Ram. Police said that car was later involved in a crash on an entrance ramp to a parking deck Howell Mill Road. 

Police said they found a gun and drugs in the car and arrested both men immediately. 

Police said more charges are pending. 