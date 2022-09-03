Man in Henry County hotel standoff wanted for gas station murder, shooting homeless man, deputies say

article

The man cornered and arrested by a SWAT team in Henry County on Friday night was wanted for a murder at a Stockbridge gas station and a separate shooting involving a homeless man, law enforcement said.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office said investigators tracked 30-year-old Jamil Gray for two weeks, culminating in a standoff at Home 2 Home Hotel on Mill Road in McDonough.

Henry County Sheriff's Office said initial attempts to speak with Gray were unsuccessful. SWAT responded and entered the room before 10 p.m. and took him into custody without incident. Authorities say they were able to get two other people out of the room safely.

The gas station killing happened after an altercation at a Chevron on Ga. Highway 138 in Stockbridge. Investigators identified the victim as Fitzgerald Carelus. Gray also faces aggravated assault for allegedly shooting a homeless man in Atlanta.

"This was an outstanding textbook joint incident command with the HCSO, the HCPD, HCFR and the EMA," Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said. "We immediately set up containment where the HCSO and Police Tactical teams were activated. Upon arrival, progressive SWAT measures continued until Mr. Gray was safely taken into custody and with no injuries to any of our officers."