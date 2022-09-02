Law enforcement dealing with barricaded gunman at Henry County hotel
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - A large police presence is dealing with an armed suspect who has barricaded themselves at a hotel in Henry County.
FOX 5 has learned this is happening at the Home 2 Home Hotel, located on Mill Road in McDonough.
Police have not released any details about the suspect or what led up to the standoff.
FOX 5 has a crew headed to the scene. We are working to gather more information.
