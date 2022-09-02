Law enforcement dealing with barricaded gunman at Henry County hotel

article

A large police presence is dealing with an armed suspect who has barricaded themselves at a hotel in Henry County.

FOX 5 has learned this is happening at the Home 2 Home Hotel, located on Mill Road in McDonough.

Police have not released any details about the suspect or what led up to the standoff.

