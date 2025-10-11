Suspect in Forest Park basketball shooting arrested
FOREST PARK, Ga. - The man accused of opening fire at a basketball tournament and injuring three people has been arrested, according to police.
What we know:
Romontae Crews was arrested a little less than a week after police in Forest Park announced they were searching for him.
The backstory:
According to the Forest Park Police Department, Crews opened fire in the parking lot of Paradise Community Development Corporation on September 27 during a basketball tournament.
Three people were shot, and police say two victims remain in critical condition at the hospital.
Police said the shooting happened after a "hard common foul."
What's next:
Crews is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release sent to FOX 5 by Forest Park police.