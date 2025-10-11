Suspect in Forest Park basketball shooting arrested

article

The Brief Romontae Crews was arrested after police in Forest Park announced they were searching for him. Crews is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. According to the Forest Park Police Department, Crews opened fire in the parking lot of Paradise Community Development Corporation on September 27 during a basketball tournament.



The man accused of opening fire at a basketball tournament and injuring three people has been arrested, according to police.

What we know:

Romontae Crews was arrested a little less than a week after police in Forest Park announced they were searching for him.

The backstory:

According to the Forest Park Police Department, Crews opened fire in the parking lot of Paradise Community Development Corporation on September 27 during a basketball tournament.

Three people were shot, and police say two victims remain in critical condition at the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened after a "hard common foul."

What's next:

Crews is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.