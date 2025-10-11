Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in Forest Park basketball shooting arrested

Published  October 11, 2025 4:34pm EDT
Forest Park
Romontae Crews

The Brief

    • Romontae Crews was arrested after police in Forest Park announced they were searching for him.
    • Crews is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
    • According to the Forest Park Police Department, Crews opened fire in the parking lot of Paradise Community Development Corporation on September 27 during a basketball tournament.

FOREST PARK, Ga. - The man accused of opening fire at a basketball tournament and injuring three people has been arrested, according to police. 

What we know:

Romontae Crews was arrested a little less than a week after police in Forest Park announced they were searching for him.

The backstory:

According to the Forest Park Police Department, Crews opened fire in the parking lot of Paradise Community Development Corporation on September 27 during a basketball tournament.

Three people were shot, and police say two victims remain in critical condition at the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened after a "hard common foul."

What's next:

Crews is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The Source: Information in this article came from a release sent to FOX 5 by Forest Park police. 

