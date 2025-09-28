3 people shot at Forest Park basketball tournament

The Brief The shooting happened just before 6:45 p.m. at a gym in the 4200 block of Hendrix Drive, officials said. Forest Park police said three people were taken to the hospital. Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if they have any leads on whom the shooter or shooters are.



Police are investigating after three people were shot Friday evening during a basketball tournament in Forest Park.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 6:45 p.m. at a gym in the 4200 block of Hendrix Drive, officials said.

Forest Park police said three people were taken to the hospital. Investigators described the shooting as an "isolated incident" and said there is no threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or if they have any leads on whom the shooter or shooters are.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141.