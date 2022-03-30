Expand / Collapse search
4
Suspect fires shots, crashes during pursuit, deputies say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Hapeville
FOX 5 Atlanta
The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said a suspect fired shots at deputies during a chase before crashing on an Interstate 85 exit ramp in Hapeville.

Officials say no one was hit. There is heavy police activity on the I-85 exit ramp at Sylvan Road. The ramp is closed as well as some lanes on Sylvan Road. 

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn why deputies were pursuing the suspect. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or videos email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

