Suspect fires shots, crashes during pursuit, deputies say

The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said a suspect fired shots at deputies during a chase before crashing on an Interstate 85 exit ramp in Hapeville.

Officials say no one was hit. There is heavy police activity on the I-85 exit ramp at Sylvan Road. The ramp is closed as well as some lanes on Sylvan Road.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn why deputies were pursuing the suspect.

