Suspect fires shots, crashes during pursuit, deputies say
HAPEVILLE, Ga. - The Coweta County Sheriff's Office said a suspect fired shots at deputies during a chase before crashing on an Interstate 85 exit ramp in Hapeville.
Officials say no one was hit. There is heavy police activity on the I-85 exit ramp at Sylvan Road. The ramp is closed as well as some lanes on Sylvan Road.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn why deputies were pursuing the suspect.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or videos email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
