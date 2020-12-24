Suspect drunk driver arrested after series of hit-and-run crashes along Buford Highway

article

Police said a suspected drunk driver crashed into five vehicles and sent 12 people to the hospital on Christmas Eve.

The Brookhaven Police Department posted about the incident that happened near the intersection of Buford Highway and North Druid Hills Road on Thursday afternoon.

"Twas the night before Christmas and... a drunk driver ruined the fun for everyone," the post began.

Police say they arrested a suspected drunk driver after a hit and run along Buford Highway in Brookhaven on Dec. 24, 2020. (Brookhaven Police Department)

Police said after the driver struck a vehicle, he continued on, driving through a parking lot where he struck several more vehicles.

Police said the driver then fled north on Buford Highway until the damage to his car caught up with him. One of the wheels on his car fell off, causing him to veer into oncoming traffic, police said, causing another crash.

"All puns aside: this whole series of events was entirely preventable, but for the selfish and dangerous decision of one person to drive drunk. Even on the holidays, your Brookhaven Police officers are out looking for impaired drivers," police wrote. "Please, have a plan before you drink to call a friend, a cab, or a rideshare. If you drive drunk, you could go to jail, lose your license, face huge fines and legal fees - or injure or kill an innocent person."

Police said the driver was arrested for several traffic offenses and was also wanted for an aggravated assault charge in another jurisdiction.

His name has not been released, but police released the photos of the crash as a warning to other drivers who might be celebrating the holidays.

