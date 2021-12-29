Deputies stop traffic to arrest suspect in Gainesville man's murder

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said investigators arrested a man accused of an early Tuesday morning murder in Gainesville.

The sheriff's office said deputies stopped and arrested 26-year-old Gainesville resident Steve Joe Andrade in traffic near White Sulphur Road. He faces malice murder and felony murder charges, among others.

At around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, investigators went to the 3800 block of Old Cornelia Highway and found the body of 52-year-old Gainsville resident Esteban Andrade in a building behind the home.

Investigators said Andrade showed signs of blunt force trauma on parts of his body.

The body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

