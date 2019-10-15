Suspect arrested in deadly apartment shooting near Kennesaw State University

Cobb County police say the suspect in a deadly triple shooting at a popular Kennesaw State University off-campus student housing complex is in custody Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened at the Stadium Village Apartments across from KSU's football stadium on Sunday, Oct. 6.

Police say that morning around 11:40 a fight between neighbors erupted in gunfire. When officers got to the scene, they found 18-year-old Oluwafemi Oyerinde dead with a gunshot wound to his back. Two other victims were injured in the shooting and had to be transported to a nearby hospital.

Investigators quickly identified a suspect in the shooting as 22-year-old Kashman Thomas. Police told FOX 5 that Thomas did not pose a threat to the public.

"It looks like this stemmed from some sort of dispute between neighbors, so everyone else in the area should be okay," Sgt. Wayne Delk said. "There's not a manhunt for someone who is out randomly shooting people."

On Oct. 15, officials say that Thomas turned himself in to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Marshalls Task Force.

Thomas has been charged with felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, and two counts of aggravated battery. He is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

