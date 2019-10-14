Students hold vigil for slain Kennesaw State freshman

Dozens of students gathered at the Kennesaw State University Monday night to honor the life of 18-year-old Oluwafemi Oyerinde.

The teen was shot and killed outside his apartment on October 6. Cobb County Police say a fight between neighbors erupted in gunfire. Oyerinde and two others were shot. The two other people survived. Oyerinde passed away. The suspected shooter is still on the run.

Friends tell FOX 5 Oyerinde was planning to serve in the military after graduating from Kennesaw State. He had two older sisters, and friends said he was a light in their lives. “There’s no consolation,” said family friend Michael Aniagboso, who organized Monday night’s vigil. “There's nothing you can say to make this okay.”

Friends and even students who never met Oyerinde shared memories and messages of love and support for the student’s family. “Pulling a trigger isn't just pulling the trigger, it's crushing everyone who loved that person,” said Oyerinde’s longtime friend Edmund Tella.

Students spoke of Oyerinde’s bright spirit and the legacy he will leave behind. “Femi’s legacy is to focus on happiness, joy and most importantly love,” said Aniagboso.

On Tuesday, students plan to meet outside the Stadium Village Apartments to make signs and sign cards for Oyerinde's family to show their support.

