Suspect arrested in connection with Macon barbershop murder

article

Bibb County Sheriff’s Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force have just arrested a man in connection to the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III and the critical injury of his brother.

The shooting took place at the Next Level Kuts at 856 PioNono Avenue on Friday, July 29.

SHOOTING OUTSIDE MACON BARBER SHOP KILLS 1 MAN, CRITICALLY INJURES HIS BROTHER

Nearly two months later, Adolphus DeWayne Hughes Jr., 21, has been identified as the suspect.

Hughes was taken into custody from a residence on Highland A

venue on Sept. 12.

The 21-year-old is being transported to the Bibb County Sheriff's Law Enforcement Center. he'll be held without bond on a murder charge.

Scott's 39-year-old brother, Jarel Scott, remains in stable condition.

Details have not been released on what led to the shooting.

Investigators are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.