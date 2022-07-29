Shooting outside Macon barber shop kills 1 man, critically injures his brother

article

A shooting at a Bibb County barbershop left one man dead and his brother fighting for his life in the hospital early Friday morning.

Officials with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened shortly before 12:13 a.m. in front of Next Level Kuts on the 800 block of PioNono Avenue.

Deputies arrived at the scene of the shooting to find two male victims with gunshot wounds.

One victim, 38-year-old Jimmy Lee Scott III, died at the scene.

Officials say Scott's brother, 39-year-old Jarel Scott, was the other victim in the shooting. Medics rushed Jarel Scott to the hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Investigators have not determined what led up to the shooting and say the incident is in the early stages of investigation.

If you have any information that could help investigators, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.