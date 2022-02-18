Arrest made in murder of security guard at Downtown Atlanta hookah bar

article

Atlanta police have charged a suspect for the murder of a security guard at a Downtown Atlanta hookah bar earlier this month.

Police say around 1 a.m. on Feb. 2, officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Encore Hookah Bar and Bistro on the 300 block of Luckie Street.

At the scene, officers found a 28-year-old security guard with at least one bullet wound. The victim died at Grady Memorial Hospital from his injuries.

According to investigators, management at the bar asked a patron to leave. Once outside, that person got into a physical fight with a security guard. The altercation escalated into gunfire and the guard ended up getting shot. Investigators wouldn't say why the gunman was asked to leave the bar.

After an investigation, police say they arrested 21-year-old Damon Wilson for the security guard's killing.

Wilson is charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and simple battery. He currently is in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

Investigators are still searching for an additional outstanding suspect.

This isn't the first time the hookah bar has been connected to a shooting.

In May 2021, two men were shot as they left the establishment. Police at the time said 30 rounds were fired.

Just months before in January 2021, 29-year-old car salesman DeAndre Houston was murdered after leaving the hookah bar.

Houston was walking down Luckie Street to his car when people in a carjacked Nissan pulled up and shot him.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE