Suspect arrested in deadly Halloween shooting at Decatur gas station

The Brief Deputies arrested Cortez Florence on Thursday in the fatal Halloween shooting of Quintin Lewis. Florence is charged with malice murder and is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail. Investigators say the deadly altercation began at a Shell station on Snapfinger Woods Drive.



Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old Snellville man in the fatal Halloween shooting of a Decatur resident at a gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive.

What we know:

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said Cortez Florence was taken into custody Thursday at an apartment complex off South Hairston Road.

Florence has been charged with malice murder. The sheriff’s office said he was arrested without incident and taken to the DeKalb County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Investigators said he is accused of killing 27-year-old Quintin Lewis after a verbal altercation on October 31.

The backstory:

According to the arrest warrant, the confrontation happened at a Shell station on Snapfinger Woods Drive. DeKalb County police previously reported finding a man in his 20s shot to death in the 5000 block of the same road around 9:24 p.m. on Halloween. Officers believed a gunfight may have taken place near the gas pumps.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting has been encouraged to contact DeKalb County police anonymously through the Tip411 app or by texting DKPD to 847411.