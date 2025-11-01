Man in 20s found dead after possible gunfight at Decatur gas station: Police
DECATUR, Ga. - A man in his 20s was found dead in Decatur last night.
What we know:
DeKalb County police reported to the scene of a shooting in the 5000 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive at around 9:24 p.m. Halloween night.
They say that's where they found the young victim who had been shot. He died from his injuries.
Police believe there may have been a gunfight in the area near gas pumps. A quick Google Maps search of the area shows there is a Chevron gas station located in the 5000 block. Police have not confirmed this is their crime scene.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.
Timeline:
This comes just a few weeks after another person was shot near a gas station in the 4400 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive. That victim was taken to the hospital and is believed to have survived their injuries.
The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the information about the incident on Oct. 31, 2025. Information on the earlier shooting comes from previous FOX 5 Atlanta coverage.