Man in 20s found dead after possible gunfight at Decatur gas station: Police

The Brief A man in his 20s was found dead from a shooting in the 5000 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive in Decatur on Halloween night. Police suspect a gunfight occurred near gas pumps in the area. The public is encouraged to provide information anonymously via the DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411.



A man in his 20s was found dead in Decatur last night.

What we know:

DeKalb County police reported to the scene of a shooting in the 5000 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive at around 9:24 p.m. Halloween night.

They say that's where they found the young victim who had been shot. He died from his injuries.

Police believe there may have been a gunfight in the area near gas pumps. A quick Google Maps search of the area shows there is a Chevron gas station located in the 5000 block. Police have not confirmed this is their crime scene.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.

Timeline:

This comes just a few weeks after another person was shot near a gas station in the 4400 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive. That victim was taken to the hospital and is believed to have survived their injuries.