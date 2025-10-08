Police seek tips after person shot at Snapfinger Woods Drive gas station

A man was shot Monday evening at a gas station on Snapfinger Woods Drive in DeKalb County, authorities said.

What we know:

Police said officers were called around 5:20 p.m. to the 4400 block of Snapfinger Woods Drive, where they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was reported to be alert and conscious, according to DeKalb County Police.

Investigators spent the evening gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses at the scene.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made.

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or whether the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police have not released a description of the shooter or any potential getaway vehicle.

It’s also unclear how many people were involved or what may have prompted the gunfire at the gas station.

Anyone with information is asked to send an anonymous tip through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the message.