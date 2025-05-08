Suspect arrested for brutal February 2024 sexual assault in East Point

article

The Brief East Point Police have arrested Elton Taylor in connection with a brutal 2024 sexual assault described as one of the city's most horrific crimes. The victim was randomly attacked, sexually assaulted, and nearly beaten to death; she survived and is recovering. Taylor, who has a criminal history of similar offenses, is being held in Fulton County Jail as he awaits trial.



More than a year after one of the city’s most disturbing attacks, East Point Police say they have identified and arrested a suspect in a violent sexual assault that occurred in February 2024.

What we know:

According to police, the victim was brutally assaulted and nearly beaten to death in what officials described as a random, stranger-on-stranger attack. Authorities say the suspect, who was just passing through the city at the time, viciously attacked the woman and left her for dead.

East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan described it as one of the most horrific incidents he has encountered in his 26 years of service.

The case prompted an intensive investigation that spanned more than a year. Detectives say a major break recently led them to identify Elton Taylor as the suspect. Taylor, who remains in Fulton County Jail awaiting trial, has a lengthy criminal history involving similar offenses, according to investigators.

What they're saying:

Despite a 30% overall drop in crime in East Point, officials emphasized the severity of this case and their ongoing commitment to justice. The department noted it typically does not release suspect photos but made an exception in this case, citing public safety concerns should the suspect ever be released.

Police say the victim survived the attack and continues her recovery.