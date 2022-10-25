Suspect accused of burglarizing Atlanta restaurants in custody

article

A suspect accused of robbing several businesses throughout metro Atlanta in one night is now in custody.

Police say on Sept. 22, APD officers responded to two separate burglaries at Brewhouse Cafe on the 400 block of Moreland Avenue and Neighbor's Pub on the 700 block of N. Highland Avenue.

According to investigators, in both robberies the suspect damaged windows to get into the business and steal items inside.

Using surveillance footage, an officer recognized the suspect as someone he had interacted with in a prior shoplifting investigation and identified him as 52-year-old Demetrius Holt.

On Oct. 10, an officer located Holt nd took him into custody without incident.

Officials say Holt faces multiple charges in connection with the burglaries.