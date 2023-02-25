Hispanic residents demand change after Susana Morales’ murder: ‘That could've been me'

Dozens of protesters lined the street in front of the Doraville Police Department on Saturday calling for change after the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales.

Former Doraville officer Miles Bryant has been charged with kidnapping and murder after her disappearance last year.

"That could’ve been me," said Solange Trujillo-Palacios, an 11-year-old. "That could’ve been my friend. That could’ve been my brother, my sister."

The protesters marched because they say missing Hispanic kids, teens, and young adults are not prioritized, and language barriers often cause miscommunication.

"The police are usually talking English, we can’t really translate it as much," Trujillo-Palacios said.

Organizers with the group Hispanics United Alliance say they’ve been in talks with higher-ups at the Doraville Police Department to start a dialogue that everyone can understand.

The protestors pointed to two other recent disappearances of Hispanic young people in Gwinnett: 16-year-old Rodrigo Floriano and 24-year-old Selena Garcia.

Garcia has still not been found. She went missing in October.

"It’s not about the cop, it’s about the system," said Melissa Morreo, who helped start the group. "Simple questions, I believe, that we do deserve an answer, and we need to know."

She is calling for more interpreters on the force, especially in jurisdictions like Gwinnett with so many Spanish-speaking residents.

The protesters said they also want to see more community outreach to people who don’t speak English as a first language.

"…Some classes or some information given to the parent, maybe to educate us. Also, as far as how quickly to report a missing child, what to look for," she said.

The former Doraville officer is still behind bars as he awaits trial.

The protesters say a Doraville police sergeant has agreed to sit down with them.

"To me, it’s a big step so let’s now make it happen," Morreo said, pausing. "It’s not just speaking, but actually doing it."

It’s not clear when the meeting between the community leaders and Doraville Police may take place. A spokesperson for the department did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.