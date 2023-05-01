Ex-officer charged with Susana Morales heading to court for bond hearing

The former Doraville police officer charged with the murder of 16-year-old Susana Morales is scheduled to head to court Monday for a hearing to see if he will be released from custody ahead of his trial.

Attorneys for 22-year-old Miles Bryant will ask a judge to release their client from the Gwinnett County Jail, where the ex-officer is currently being held on charges of murder, kidnapping, and more.

Morales was reported missing in July 2022, six months before her body was found.

Family members told police they hadn't seen her since the evening of July 26. That night, detectives said Morales texted her mom at 9:40 p.m. to tell her she was on her way home from Windscape Village Lane but never came home. She was reported missing the next day.

Susana Morales (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Officials confirmed an app on her cell phone showed that she was walking in that direction between 10:07 p.m. and 10:21 p.m., but detectives said they have reason to believe she had actually gotten into a vehicle.

Between 10:21 p.m. and 10:26 p.m., her phone indicated that she was in the area of Oak Loch Trace and Steve Reynolds Boulevard. Her phone pinged that location until it either died or was turned off. Morales never made it home.

On Feb. 6, officers received a break in the case when someone reported what they believed were human remains in a forest near the Gwinnett-Barrow County line. The site was about 20 miles from where the teen was last seen. While searching the area near the body, police say they found a firearm belonging to Bryant that he had reported stolen on the same day the teen was reported missing.

After testing the remains, the Gwinnett Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the DNA and dental records matched the missing teen.

Former Doraville Police Department Officer Miles Bryant arrested in death of 16-year-old Susana Morales. (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

Due to the discovery of the firearm, investigators say they marked Bryant a person of interest in the case and began watching his activities. Eventually, officials say they found evidence that "directly linked" him to the crime.

In the warrant, police accuse Bryant of falsely reporting that his vehicle had been broken into and that his gun was stolen.

While police mentioned in their warrant application that they suspected Bryant of rape, he has not been charged with the offense. Gwinnett County Chief of Police James McClure said that it "is a possibility" the teen was sexually assaulted.

"What we do know is that she died at the hands of Miles Bryant," McClure said.

Calling Morales' death an "unspeakable tragedy," McClure said that the fact the crime was allegedly committed by a law enforcement officer "evoked anger" within the ranks of his agency.

In March, a Gwinnett County grand jury indicted Bryant on charges of malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping, and false report of a crime. Malice murder is the most severe murder charge under Georgia law.

Prior to becoming a Doraville police officer, Bryant had been a sworn sheriff's deputy in Forsyth County from March 2020 to May 2021.

Since his arrest, Bryant has been linked to a 2019 burglary in Snellville connected to the alleged stalking of another woman.