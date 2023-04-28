Surveillance footage captures shootout at Powder Springs gas station

Two teens are in jail facing nearly a dozen felony charges each after a shootout in Powder Springs.

Police say both teens were firing at each other in the parking lot of a gas station on Marietta Street.

"Guys out here running around, actually shooting at each other," said Tim Ledford.

Tim Ledford was at Waffle House on Sunday afternoon when he heard gunfire in the parking lot next door.

"They were taking pop shots at each other. It looked like the O.K. Corral," said Ledford.

Powder Springs Police say an ongoing feud between two guys erupted in gunfire outside this BP gas station.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Two men, both 19, were arrested for exchanging gunfire at a Powder Springs gas station on April 23, 2023. (Powder Springs Police Department)

In this surveillance video, one of them can be seen firing, then running for cover. Neither one was hit, but the damage was done. Bullets went through the building, a home and a car.

"Windshield got shot out of one of the customers’ cars that was inside," said Ledford.

Investigators immediately started going through videos and talking to witnesses.

Soon, detectives identified 19-year-old Kevin Milton. Investigators found him hiding in the basement of a home.

Investigators say they also found one of the guns.

"We used our K-9, searched the wooded area around the residence, located a firearm in a bag, and also some narcotics," said Powder Springs Police Capt. Jason Holcombe.

Police later caught up with 19-year-old Avery Smith, and they found the second gun. Police say both weapons were stolen.

Avery Smith and Kevin Milton (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Both teens are facing about a dozen charges each.

"Aggravated assault for the exchange of gunfire, criminal damage to property for the property that sustained damage, reckless conduct for the innocent bystanders that were in the area and a multitude of other felony charges including the stolen guns and the drug charges," said Capt. Holcombe.

With all the people around on a busy Sunday afternoon, police know it could have ended a lot worse.

"Luckily, none of the bystanders or suspects were injured, only minor property damage," said Capt. Holcombe.

Everyone is thankful no one was hurt in the shootout.

"I was praying no innocent bystanders got hit. I really was," said Ledford.

Both Milton and Smith were being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond as of Friday evening.