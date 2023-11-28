Surprising twist in routine traffic stop: Firearms and drugs seized in Whitesburg
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. - Carrollton Police Sgt. C. Krish made a routine traffic stop on Nov. 20 at the intersection of South Park Street and Roop Street. The stop, conducted in Whitesburg, took an unexpected turn when a query through the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) revealed that the vehicle lacked valid insurance coverage and had a suspended registration.
During the stop, Sergeant Krish confirmed the absence of insurance and informed the vehicle's occupants that it would need to be impounded and inventoried. It was then that Randall Nichols disclosed, "There are guns in there."
A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered 10 firearms and controlled substances. Notably, among the weapons found was a Glock 17 9mm with an extended magazine, modified for automatic fire, and a stolen revolver.
As a result of the findings, the following individuals were arrested and charged:
Randall Nichols, 43 years old, Whitesburg
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
- Possession of Machine Gun or Dangerous Weapon
- Possession of a Firearm During Certain Crimes
- Possession of Methamphetamine
Amy Nichols, 45 years old, Whitesburg
- No Insurance
- Driving with Suspended Tag
- Defective Tires
- Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
The investigation is ongoing, and further charges may be pending as authorities delve deeper into the case.