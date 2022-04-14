Supercross brings 'Monster' action to Atlanta Motor Speedway

It’s only been a few weeks since NASCAR’s biggest stars finally got a chance to race on the newly re-paved and re-configured track at Atlanta Motor Speedway. But now, the athletes on four wheels are making way for the athletes on two wheels, as Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes over the Hampton venue this weekend.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross will bring plenty of speed, noise, and flying dirt to Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 16, featuring the sport’s best athletes racing on an off-road motorcycle track filled with jumps and obstacles meant for only the bravest and most skillful Supercross riders. The main event starts at 2:30 p.m. with an opening ceremony, but fans can get a jump start on the action by attending FanFest, which begins at 8 a.m. and features more than six hours of pre-show activities including photo opportunities and virtual reality racing experiences.

FanFest tickets are available now and cost $10 per person; admission to the race starts at $15 for trackside standing and is also available for purchase online by clicking here.

For more information on the 14th round of competition for Monster Energy AMA Supercross this season, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a preview of the big event at Atlanta Motor Speedway!