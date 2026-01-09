Georgia ‘super flu’ activity hits ‘extremely high’ levels: When to call 911

The Brief Georgia currently maintains an "extremely high" flu activity level, fueled by a new "super flu" variant. Flu-related 911 calls have spiked 60% in DeKalb County, severely straining emergency resources and hospital response times. Officials urge residents to reserve 911 for life-threatening emergencies, such as breathing difficulties or chest pain.



Georgia remains in the "extremely high" flu activity category, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even as some indicators show signs of leveling off nationwide.

Emergency crews in the Atlanta area say they’re feeling the impact firsthand, with a sharp spike in flu-related 911 calls.

Flu cases in Georgia

What we know:

EMTs and paramedics at American Medical Response in DeKalb County report handling more flu-related calls than usual this season.

"This is one of the most difficult flu seasons that I've seen in a long time," said Israel Contreras, AMR EMS transformation and innovation manager in the South Region.

Contreras said crews in DeKalb are busier than last flu season.

"We had an increase of about 60% of flu-like symptoms, cause, that's including, you know, whatever range of flu-like symptoms, fevers, headaches," he said.

The surge in calls in DeKalb reflects broader trends reported by the CDC. In its latest report, the agency estimates at least 15 million people have gotten sick this season, resulting in 180,000 hospitalizations and 7,400 deaths.

While some indicators have decreased or remained stable this week, the CDC cautioned that it is too early to say whether the flu surge has peaked, noting that the holidays may have affected the numbers.

Super flu symptoms

What they're saying:

In DeKalb County, Contreras said the increase in calls is straining resources.

"We have to be ready for any kind of emergency that's happening and so when we have an increase of this nature, we get delayed because we tax the hospital. So now we're delayed at the hospitals," he said.

Contreras added that many flu-related calls are for non-emergencies that could be treated at home.

He urged residents to call 911 only for life-threatening situations, such as trouble breathing or chest pain, or if symptoms return with a high fever after initially improving.

"I'm not trying to discourage people from calling 911 when they feel like they have an actual life-threatening emergency. I just want people to evaluate whether they actually are having a life-threatening emergency," he said.

The CDC also attributed the difficult season to a new variant, sometimes called the "super flu." Doctors are urging everyone to get a flu shot to protect against severe complications and to stay home if they are sick.

Fighting influenza at home

What you can do:

Based on guidance from AMR and public health officials, DeKalb County encourages residents to:

Get vaccinated. Annual flu vaccines remain the most effective way to prevent severe illness. Residents at higher risk should also ask their healthcare provider about the pneumococcal vaccine.

Practice good hygiene. Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Cover coughs and sneezes. Use a tissue or your elbow to reduce the spread of airborne viruses.

Stay home when sick. Avoid exposing others by remaining home until symptoms improve.

When to call 911 for the flu

AMR advises residents to call 911 or seek emergency medical attention if they experience:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Chest pain or persistent pressure

Sudden dizziness, confusion, or severe weakness

Severe or prolonged vomiting

Flu symptoms that improve but then return with a high fever or worsening cough