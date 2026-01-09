Beloved Cobb County teacher dies suddenly from flu: 'Truly Irreplaceable'

The Brief Mount Paran Christian School closed its high school Friday to mourn the sudden death of teacher Angela Coleman. A celebration of life service is scheduled for Jan. 24 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marietta. The 51-year-old Spanish teacher and 2023 award winner died following unexpected complications from the flu.



Mount Paran Christian School closed its high school campus on Friday as the community mourns the sudden loss of Angela Coleman, a beloved Spanish teacher who died this week from complications of the flu.

What we know:

Coleman, 51, was a fixture at the school for nearly 15 years. Known for her vibrant energy, she was recognized in 2023 as one of Cobb’s best teachers of the year.

Beyond the classroom, Coleman was known for leading mission trips to Peru and maintaining deep, lasting connections with those she taught. Mount Paran Christian School officials described her as a "true gift" to the community.

What they're saying:

"She poured her heart into her students and served with humility and joy," school officials said in a statement.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Beloved Spanish teacher Angela Coleman, 51, died this week in Marietta due to sudden complications from the flu after serving the Mount Paran Christian School community for nearly 15 years. (FOX 5 Atlanta obtained permission from the rights holder)

The news of her death has traveled quickly through the school and local community, leaving former students and friends struggling to process the loss of someone so active and healthy.

"She was happy, healthy, always so full of energy," said Harrison Meyer, a former student and friend. "It doesn't make sense that I’m not going to hear her voice again."

Meyer, who traveled with Coleman on two mission trips, said their friendship continued long after his graduation.

"I didn't just have a teacher, I had someone who loved me, invested in me, remembered me and was part of my life after high school," Meyer said.

Friends say her absence leaves a significant void in the lives of those she mentored. One friend told FOX 5, "There are some people who come into your life who are truly irreplaceable. Angela was one of them."

What's next:

The school will honor the devoted wife and mother with a mass and celebration of life service at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Marietta.