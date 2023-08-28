Man shot to death during walk through LaGrange park, police say

article

LaGrange police are searching for a gunman who they say shot a man and left him for dead in a local park.

At around 8 a.m. Monday, officers with the LaGrange Police Department were called to the Sunny Point Recreation Area on the 2700 block of Mooty Bridge Road after reports of a shooting.

Inside the park, officers found the body of Kenneth Stanley Dial.

According to investigators, Dial had been shot multiple times while on his usual early-morning walk through the park.

Police say that someone who knew Dial found his body while going on their own walk and called 911. Witnesses told investigators they heard gunshots around 7:30 a.m. in the area.

At this time, police have not shared any information about a potential suspect or the motive behind the deadly shooting.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.