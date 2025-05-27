Summer’s off to a 'wild' start at Alpharetta’s popular Avalon

The Brief Popular restaurant and retail development Avalon in Alpharetta has a packed schedule of Signature Events set for the summer. Little Acorns is a twice-monthly event at Avalon, aimed at creating educational and interactive playtime experiences for kids. Tuesday's Little Acorns was themed around "party animals," and featured an actual petting zoo on The Plaza at Avalon.



With a packed schedule of special events and some of the hottest restaurants in Alpharetta, Avalon has always been a hotspot for "party animals."

But this morning, that phrase took on a whole new morning there — and it all happened right in front of our Good Day Atlanta cameras!

Today’s Little Acorns at Avalon event featured an actual petting zoo at the popular shopping and dining destination, thrilling both the preschool-aged participants and a certain middle-aged feature reporter. Aimed at creating educational and interactive playtime experiences for kids, Little Acorns is a twice-monthly Signature Event at Avalon, taking place in The Plaza on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon, starting in April and continuing through October. Each month features a different theme, and May’s is "Party Animals" (followed by "Under the Sea" in June and "Christmas in July" after that!).

Other Signature Events happening at the property include Gameday at Avalon (during which fans can "tailgate" in The Plaza and watch games on the big screen) and the monthly Makers Market Artisan Faire at Avalon, featuring the work of local makers, artists, and small businesses. For a full list of upcoming events at Avalon, click here.

During our visit this morning, we also got a look at the recently-renovated pool deck at The Hotel at Avalon — and also broke the news that the hotel is going to begin offering day passes for the pool! And trust us, there’s no better way to beat the Georgia summer heat than by lounging next to the second-floor rooftop pool!

Click the video player in this article to check out our busy morning at Avalon — and click here to explore the development’s retail and restaurant lineup.