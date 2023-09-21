Crane, which collapsed parking deck at Summerhill shopping center, to be removed

article

Nearly three weeks after a crane caused a portion of the parking deck to collapse at a Summerhill shopping center, crews are finally working to remove it.

A specialized crane was seen along the Fraser Street side of the complex late Thursday evening.

The crane fell through a portion of the deck of the parking garage at around 7 a.m. on Sept. 2. Officials say signage was posted in the area that listed the weight limit, but appears to have been ignored.

A section of the deck collapsed down under the weight of the crane.

"This heavy-duty vehicle, which was significantly in excess of the weight limit for the multi-level parking deck, punctured a discreet section of the deck and dropped to the level below," a statement released earlier this month by Branch Properties, which manages the site, reads.

Image 1 of 7 ▼

No serious injuries were reported.

"The parking deck was originally constructed to the highest standards of safety and engineering specifications, and the deck remains structurally sound today," Branch Properties wrote.

The shopping center, located along Hank Aaron Drive SE, is home to a Publix and Piedmont Urgent Care center.

Concerns immediately arose because it is the only supermarket in the area and its unscheduled closure creates what is known as a food desert.

A recent study by Emory University shows poor and Black-majority neighborhoods of Atlanta lack access to fresh produce typically offered at supermarkets.

The store was able to be reopened a week later.