Portion of Publix parking garage on Hank Aaron Drive collapses Saturday morning

Image 1 of 7 ▼

A portion of the parking garage for a Publix store in Summerhill collapsed early Saturday morning.

The store is located on Hank Aaron Drive SE.

It is unknown what caused the collapse at this time. According to Atlanta Fire and Rescue, the driver of a crane truck was transported to a hospital for observation.

The store appears to be closed.

FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out for information from officials.



