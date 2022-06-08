Atlanta police save suicidal woman from burning home

Editor's note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Atlanta police said officers’ quick actions may have helped to save the life of a 25-year-old woman who had been threatening suicide inside her burning home.

Officers joined Atlanta firefighters at the scene of a home along Dunseath Avenue this past Sunday. Officials found a fire raging downstairs and an armed woman upstairs refusing to leave. The woman, armed with a knife, came to the window and even stood on the ledge, police said.

Firefighters worked to put out the blaze on the first floor from outside. When the flames had died down sufficiently, officers entered the smoke-filled home and went upstairs to speak with the woman.

Police said the woman repeatedly asked officers to kill her. Instead, officers were able to adapt quickly to the situation, restraining her and carrying her out of the home to safety.

Medics evaluated the woman at the scene and eventually transported her to an area hospital.

First responders work to help a 25-year-old woman after a fire on June 6, 2022. (Atlanta Police Department)

Officers Mikael Ware, Benjamin Jones, and Austin Thigpen were recognized by the department on its Facebook page. They were celebrated for their bravery, prompt action, teamwork, training, and compassion.

The department also credits the team work between agencies in helping the young woman.

If you are concerned someone you know may be at risk of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can provide free, confidential support for people who are in distress and resources for you.

The Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week in the US.

Starting June 16, 2022, callers anywhere in the US will be able to dial 988 to be routed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.