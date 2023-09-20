Suspect in Sugarloaf Mills Mall shooting turns himself in to police

article

A suspect wanted by police in in connection with a shooting at Sugarloaf Mills Mall has surrendered to police.

Gwinnett County Police say on Sept. 11, 20-year-old Ethan Dumas turned himself into the Gwinnett County Jail three days after they identified him a suspect in the shooting.

The shooting happened the night of Aug. 5. Officers working at the mall say they heard a few gunshots and saw patrons running from the area. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Investigators believe the shooting began with an argument between two possible suspects and an employee at a shoe kiosk inside the mall. The argument turned physical and one or both possible suspects fired at the employee, missing them.

Police had released photos and video of the two possible suspects on Aug. 10.

Dumas faces charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, terroristic threats and acts, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and reckless conduct.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. If you have any information that could help with the case, call Gwinnett detectives at (770) 513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.