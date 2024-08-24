Teen threatening to harm himself, others shot by Gwinnett County police: 'Nobody wants to hurt you'

A teenager armed with a knife in Sugar Hill is now dead after Gwinnett County police said they made multiple attempts to get him to drop it.

It happened on Thursday. Police said they received a call at around 4:30 p.m. from 17-year-old Brayden Hemphill. During the call, Hemphill allegedly said he wanted to hurt himself and others and told them he was armed with a knife and gun.

Officers responded to Whitehead Road at West Broad Street where they found Hemphill near the road. They confirmed that he was holding a knife.

Hemphill was reportedly told to "stop." Officers also said they told him "nobody wants to hurt you."

That's when the teen reportedly advanced toward the officers. They said they told him to "get on the ground," but he continued running.

Hemphill was shot, but got back up with the knife. Officers shot him again. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The GBI has opened an independent investigation, which is customary any time an officer in Georgia is involved in a shooting.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org.