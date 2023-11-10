Study points to possible link between elevated air pollution, increased risk of breast cancer

Breast cancer, aside from skin cancer, stands as the most common form of cancer among women. A recent study conducted by the National Institutes of Health has unearthed a potential connection between living in areas with elevated levels of air pollution and an increased risk of breast cancer.

The study, which focused on particulate matter as a component of pollution, analyzed air pollution rates and breast cancer diagnoses across six states: California, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and in urban centers like Atlanta and Detroit. Breast surgeon Dr. Anita Johnson, Chief of Surgery at City of Hope Atlanta, highlighted the findings.

"Those cities or regions that had elevated levels of particulate matter actually had a higher risk of women getting breast cancer. So it was as high as 8%. Atlanta was one of those regions," remarked Dr. Johnson.

The research, drawing from data collected from approximately half a million volunteers involved in the National Institutes of Health–AARP Diet and Health Study, revealed a potential link between exposure to fine particulate matter, specifically PM2.5, and a greater risk of estrogen receptor–positive (ER+) breast cancer—the most common type of breast cancer.

"In this study, there were higher rates of hormone receptor positive breast cancer in areas where there was lots of pollution," explained Dr. Johnson.

While these findings might not be entirely surprising due to prior studies linking particulate matter to health issues, Dr. Johnson cautioned against drawing drastic conclusions. She emphasized that various factors contribute to breast cancer risk, such as age, gender, genetics, obesity, physical inactivity, and smoking. The study, while shedding light on a potential correlation, is just one piece of the puzzle.

"Now, this is one of the first studies which actually correlated to breast cancer risk. And so it is interesting," noted Dr. Johnson.

Despite an 8% increase in breast cancer risk, Dr. Johnson urged women to maintain perspective and not make hasty decisions based on a single study. She stressed that being a woman remains the primary risk factor for breast cancer.

"I'm not saying, you know, because of this study, you need to move to the suburbs or to the country. Actually, when you are at risk of getting breast cancer, your number one risk factor is just being a woman. And, so this was just one study," she clarified.

Dr. Johnson recommended that women, regardless of these findings, prioritize regular mammograms, starting at the age of 40 and earlier if they are at elevated risk.