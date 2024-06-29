Students assemble bikes for children in metro Atlanta at SkillsUSA conference

Hundreds of students gathered this week at the Georgia World Congress Center as part of the SkillsUSA National Leadership & Skills Conference. Among various activities, students participated in the Complete the Cycle community service project, assembling 80 bicycles destined for children in metro Atlanta.

"These kids come from all corners of the nation. They are not just competitors; they are aspiring national leaders," remarked one organizer.

The SkillsUSA conference, a platform for vocational and technical education, emphasizes both practical skills and leadership development. Students involved in the Complete the Cycle project demonstrated their ability to apply their skills for a meaningful cause.

The organization has served nearly 15 million students since it was established in 1965.