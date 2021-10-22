Student in custody after stabbing at Clarkston High School

article

DeKalb County School District Police are investigating a stabbing at Clarkston High School on Friday.

Police said the incident involved a fight between two male students. The stabbing happened during the fight, police said.

The victim ran off campus to a nearby apartment complex, where they called 911.

Medics took the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

Police took the suspect into custody.

Because of their ages, the names have not been released.

A statement released by the school on Friday afternoon reads in part:

"The safety and well-being of our students remains a top priority."

The stabbing remains under investigation.

