Student arrested after gun detected at Booker T. Washington High School

The Brief A student at Booker T. Washington High School was arrested after the Evolv system detected a gun in a backpack. The student was taken into custody and faces both criminal charges and school disciplinary action. Atlanta uses the Evolv system, also adopted by DeKalb and Gwinnett schools, to quickly detect weapons without metal checks.



A student at Booker T. Washington High School in Atlanta was taken into custody Thursday morning after attempting to bring a gun onto campus, according to Atlanta Public Schools.

Atlanta student arrested for gun on campus

What we know:

In a message to parents and staff, the district said the weapon was discovered as students were arriving. The school’s Evolv weapons detection system identified an object inside a student’s backpack, prompting an immediate search.

The firearm was confiscated by an Atlanta Public Schools police resource officer, and the student was detained. Officials said the student is no longer on campus and faces both criminal and school disciplinary charges under the district’s code of conduct.

Principal staff thanked school personnel and police officers for following safety protocols quickly and said no students or staff were ever in danger. The school day continued as normal.

Parents were urged to remind students about the importance of making good decisions and the potential consequences of bringing weapons or other prohibited items to school.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the student’s name, age, or grade level, and it remains unclear what type of firearm was involved or whether it was loaded.

What is Evolv weapons detection system?

Dig deeper:

Atlanta Public Schools uses the Evolv weapons detection system, an AI-driven security technology designed to identify guns and other metallic weapons as people enter school buildings. The scanners, which resemble walk-through detectors, use sensors and machine-learning software to detect potential threats without requiring students to remove bags or metal items.

Several metro Atlanta districts have also deployed the system in recent years. DeKalb County School District uses Evolv at all middle and high schools, as well as major stadiums, while Gwinnett County approved nearly $20 million to expand the program across its campuses. School officials say the technology has reduced wait times during morning check-ins and improved safety by flagging weapons before they reach classrooms.

Evolv Technology, based in Massachusetts, also works with airports, stadiums, and entertainment venues nationwide.