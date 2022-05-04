Police: 12 charged in Easter street racing takeover of Roswell intersection

article

Officers have charged a dozen suspects connected to a street racing event that took over a Roswell intersection on Easter Sunday.

On April 17 around 7 p.m., traffic was backed up for several minutes at Rucker Road and Houze Roads by drivers and a huge crowd of spectators, with investigators saying video footage showed street racers doing burn-outs, donuts, and other tricks.

When the first officer responded, officials say some in the crowd got violent, surrounding her patrol SUV and kicking the vehicle.

Police believe this same crowd shut down the intersection of North Arnold Mill and Barnes Road in Cherokee County before coming to Roswell.

After the Roswell Police Department and Cherokee County Sheriff's Office put out a call asking for tips about possible suspects, officials say they have been able to charge 12 people for their involvement in the event.

"These arrests send a clear message, not just from the Roswell Police Department but from our communities as well: reckless and stunt driving in our cities won’t be tolerated," Police Chief James Conroy said in a statement.. "RPD has gathered a wealth of video and photographic evidence, both from our own investigator’s diligent work and the public, all of which we’ve shared with our neighboring jurisdictions for additional charges where applicable."

Anthony Marquez-Argueta and Luis Perea-Perez (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

The list of the people charged is below:

Anthony Marquez-Argueta, 21, of Atlanta, charged with interference with government property, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and obstructing highways,

Luis Perea-Perez, 26, of Marietta, charged with reckless stunt driving and driving on a suspended driver's license,

Juan Christopher Torres Herrera, 19, of Lawrenceville, charged with reckless stunt driving and driving on a suspended driver's license,

Jhoan Castro-Delgado, 21, of Bethlehem (warrants obtained, not yet in custody), charged with reckless stunt driving, fleeing, driving ont he wrong side of the road,

Nikolas Fernandez, 19, of Lilburn, charged with non-driver participation in street racing or reckless driving exhibitions,

Taylor Levey, 20, of Roswell, charged with non-driver participation in street racing or reckless driving exhibitions,

Osman Yildirim, 18, of Marietta, charged with non-driver participation in street racing or reckless driving exhibitions,

An unnamed juvenile Female, 17, of Alpharetta, charged with non-driver participation in street racing or reckless driving exhibitions,

Kevin Valencia, 19, of Smyrna, charged with non-driver participation in street racing or reckless driving exhibitions,

Mario Ruiz, 18, of Buford, charged with non-driver participation in street racing or reckless driving exhibitions,

Ericka Rodriguez-Caba, 22, of Sugar Hill, charged with non-driver participation in street racing or reckless driving exhibitions,

Jose Serna-Ruvalcaba, 19, of Lawrenceville, charged with disorderly conduct.

If you have any other information about the incident or where Jhoan Castro-Delgado is, please call the Roswell Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 770-640-4100 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477).