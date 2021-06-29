Deputies arrest driver suspected of street racing on I-85

A Georgia driver is facing a long list of charges after officials say he was caught taking part in a street race going over 120 miles an hour on Interstate 85.

Coweta County deputies say it was a 911 call of five cars racing down the southbound lanes of I-85 that got deputies on the lookout for the suspected street racers on June 21.

In a video provided to FOX 5, a Coweta County deputy working the highway is seen with his laser gun clocking the cars. That deputy, as soon as he got back into his patrol car, radios in that they are traveling more than 125 miles an hour.

With five cars to choose from, the sheriff’s office says the deputy keyed in on the most aggressive driver.

A black Challenger is seen driving around cars at the highway exit, then making a sharp turn in an effort to get away from the deputy. The video later shows the driver make a u-turn to get back on the highway.

Once on the highway, deputies say the Challenger reached speeds of 147 miles an hour. Later, the driver appears to get hung up in traffic and goes off onto the shoulder. That's when deputies were able to stop the car.

Deputies say the driver has been identified as 21-year-old Michael Robinson of Fayetteville. He faces numerous charges including fleeing and attempting to elude, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, speeding, passing in the gore, reckless driving, racing, laying drag, improper lane change, failure to maintain lane, running a red light and no turn signal.

As the city of Atlanta cracks down on illegal street racing, Coweta authorities say any of these drivers coming south on the interstate will face a bumpy road.

